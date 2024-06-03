Near-term uncertainties cloud the horizon for Tata Steel
Investors in Tata Steel’s shares do not seem to be buying into its medium-term profitability outlook. For the March quarter (Q4FY24), consolidated Ebitda at ₹6,600 crore was better than expected, albeit lower year-on-year (y-o-y) by 8.6%, mainly due to the partial shutdown of its Netherlands facilities. Notably, losses from European operations declined sequentially. Still, the shares have been down 4% over the past two trading sessions since the results. Investors could be concerned about the developments related to the UK operations. In FY24, the Netherlands and UK facilities contributed 38% of revenue, but incurred an Ebitda loss of over ₹7,000 crore. Thus, consolidated FY24 Ebitda stood at ₹22,300 crore, down 31% y-o-y.