Near-term uncertainties cloud the horizon for Tata Steel

Carbon tax on steel

The market is changing because of the imposition of carbon tax on industries such as steel and the initiation of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). CBAM, legislated in 2023, imposes a carbon tariff on imports from carbon-intensive industries to the EU and becomes effective from 2026. “Tata Steel is paying carbon tax of nearly $25-30 per tonne of steel produced which is projected to go up to more than $200 per tonne by 2033. With the switch to green steel, a company can potentially generate savings of more than $100 per tonne on its 10 mtpa EU steelmaking capacity," said Satyadeep Jain, research analyst at Ambit Capital. Mtpa is a million tonnes per annum.