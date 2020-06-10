MUMBAI: Hero MotoCorp Ltd’s revenues fell 21% year-on-year in the March quarter, in tandem with the 25% fall in sales volumes. Operating earnings slumped 38%.

Nomura Research and Kotak Institutional Equities had projected a 21-23% fall in revenue and 37-40% fall in operating earnings.

But the hit to the profit margin was higher than some analysts’ expectations. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margins declined three percentage points from a year ago to 10.6%, the lowest in recent times. Sequentially, margins fell 4.2 percentage points.

Last month, TVS Motor Co Ltd had also reported a notable fall, quarter-on-qaurter, in operating profit margin. The company had attributed the fall to one-time discounts to dealers to clear stocks of vehicles complying with dated mission norms and contributions to covid-19 relief measures.

Similarly, Hero MotoCorp incurred one-time expenses. "Revenue and Ebitda for the quarter was impacted due to lockdown and one-off items. Excluding the same, revenue would have been ₹7,403 crore, at underlying Ebitda margin of 13.5%," the company said in a statement without giving specifics. Hero MotoCorp has an earnings call with analysts today.

Part of the margin hit can be explained by the sticky expenses. Other expenses remained stable amid a significant fall in revenue on a sequential basis. “Other expenses were higher than estimates and flat QoQ in rupee terms despite ~13.4% QoQ decline in volumes. This may include some covid-19 related cost not mentioned in the press release," Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a note.

On the positive side, the business is recovering from the covid-19 lockdown. All manufacturing units of the company have resumed operations. Dispatches to retailers picked up in May and outlets that contribute 85% of domestic sales re-opened, the company said in a statement earlier this month.

Separately, analysts' industry interactions indicate improving enquiries, particularly from rural and semi-urban areas. Better rabi crop season and the need for personal transportation vehicles are seen to be aiding recovery. Hero MotoCorp with a large presence in economy or entry-level motorcycles and in rural areas seems well-placed to benefit this.

“India's auto registrations fell to near zero in early May but have been improving subsequently. Passenger vehicle (PV) and two-wheeler (2W) registrations in week ended 6 June recovered to 35-40% of the respective Jan-Feb levels from 25% in week ended 30 May," Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd said in a note.

Also, the company has been trimming costs. The company has rationalised capital expenditure and launched initiatives to improve productivity. While this should help it conserve cash and improve margins, steady recovery in sales remains crucial.

