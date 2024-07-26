Margin headwinds loom for Nestlé India after unappetizing June quarter
Summary
- Cost pressures are inching up with commodity prices in coffee and cocoa hovering at all-time high.
MUMBAI : Nestlé India Ltd’s shares have dropped by about 3% since its June quarter (Q1FY25) results were announced on Thursday. The numbers mark a substantial slowdown in growth of the packaged foods company with revenue increasing by a mere 3.3% year-on-year. This is the lowest print since the Maggi crisis in 2015 (excluding the June 2020 Covid quarter), said analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities. Nestlé maintains that the external operating environment had challenges such as lower consumption growth, concerns on continued food inflation and volatile commodity prices.