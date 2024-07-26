Margin headwinds loom for Nestlé India after unappetizing June quarter

Nestlé said five out of its top 12 brands saw double-digit growth. Encouragingly, its beverage business reported strong double-digit growth, despite a scorching summer across many parts of the country. Prepared dishes and cooking aids too maintained its growth momentum, with innovations contributing to about 30% of the growth in the quarter, said the company. Further, e-commerce is growing at double-digit and has 7.5% of the domestic sales. The company continued its RUrban strategy of expanding its distribution footprint (adding over 800 new distribution touchpoints in Q1) and had increased its village coverage by 5,000 to about 205,000 villages last quarter.