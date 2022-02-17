Nestlé sails through in Q4; storm lies ahead

Meanwhile, the company did well on innovation, launching over 100 new products in the last five years. New product development contributed 4.9% of domestic sales in 2021, up from 1.5% in 2016. “Nestlé’s performance over the past quarters is consistent but also boring given that revenue growth has been in the range of 9-14% y-o-y in the past six quarters. Nevertheless, the company has done a commendable job on new product launches and venturing into adjacent categories, which is healthy in my view," said Varun Singh, analyst, IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Ltd.