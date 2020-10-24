Nestle India bounces back to double-digit growth in September quarter

For the September quarter, Nestle derived 95% of its revenues from domestic sales, which increased by 10.2% on a year-on-year basis. Exports contributed remaining revenues. Nestle saw robust 97% growth in e‐commerce, which now accounts for about 4% of domestic sales. The company maintains overall sales growth was driven by a combination of volume and product mix. The company said key brands such as Maggi Noodles, Maggi Sauces, Kitkat, Nestle Munch, Nescafe Classic and Nescafe Sunrise saw double digit growth helped by an increase in in‐home consumption. At the same time, while demand for out of home categories has improved, the segment continues to be impacted by the overall environment given the pandemic.