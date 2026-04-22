Nestlé India Ltd dished out stellar March quarter (Q4FY26) results with revenue growth, volume growth and Ebitda margin coming in at multi-quarter highs.
Nestlé India delivers multi-quarter high, but FY27 cool-down looms amid pricey valuations
SummaryNestlé India reported 22.6% revenue growth, driven by distribution expansion, successful omni-channel strategies, and increased advertising. Despite a declining gross margin, Ebitda margin rose to 26.3%. The question is whether this growth can be sustained amid rising costs and competition.
Nestlé India Ltd dished out stellar March quarter (Q4FY26) results with revenue growth, volume growth and Ebitda margin coming in at multi-quarter highs.
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