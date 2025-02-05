Nestle India’s not brewing enough growth as cost, demand woes pinch

Meanwhile, efforts to boost growth continue. One focus area for Nestle is premiumization where the management believes the opportunity size is ₹7,500 crore. According to the company, its premium portfolio has grown at 16% CAGR since 2015. Separately, the contribution of new products sales stood at 6.5% for 9MFY25 and the ambition is for this to reach 10% in the medium-term. Nestle has expanded its capacity for Maggi, coffee, and chocolate by 35% since 2020 with a capex of ₹5,500 crore, which could aid in accelerating growth.