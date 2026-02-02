Nestle India’s premium growth reflects in its premium valuation
Nestle India is near its 52-week high, buoyed by impressive Q3FY26 results that showcased the strongest volume growth in five years. With a strategic increase in advertising and a favourable market recovery, the company is positioned for continued success.
Nestle India Ltd’s shares are flirting with the 52-week high of ₹1,339.60 attained on 30 January. The December quarter (Q3FY26) results announced on Friday could well support the stock. After all, the packaged-food company’s volume growth for the quarter was the strongest in almost five years.