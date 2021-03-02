Nestle India’s growth focus is good, but stock is already pricey

The packaged foods company is has over 40 new innovation projects in the pipeline. Over the last five years, Nestle India has had more than 80 new products launches. These have helped improve new product sales contribution to overall domestic sales to 4.3% in calendar year 2020. In 2016, this measure stood at 1.5%. The company follows a January to December accounting year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}