Nestle India’s growth prospects intact but valuations pricey

Nestle India Ltd’s CY22 annual report sheds light on volume performance across product groups. This data is not made available during the interim results. The packaged food company follows the January-to-December financial year. In 2022, overall volume grew by 5.2% year-on-year (y-o-y). The key villain for subdued growth was the largest category in terms of volume—prepared dishes and cooking aids, which saw only 5.7% y-o-y growth. This product category comprised 61% of Nestle India’s overall volumes. One factor that has weighed on this category is the adverse demand impact due to sharp price hikes in low-unit packs of Maggi noodles.

