Nestle India’s Q1 provides comfort, but high costs pose risk to margins

To be sure, Nestlé’s overall growth prospects are expected to be better comparatively. The pricey valuations of Nestlé India shares suggest that investors are capturing a good share of the optimism from a near-term perspective. The stock trades at almost 58 times estimated earnings for calendar year 2022, according to Bloomberg data. Nestlé follows the January to December financial year. So far this calendar year, the Nestlé India stock has declined by 7%, though it is still up by around 2% from its pre-covid highs seen in February 2020.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}