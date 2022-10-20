Nestle India’s Q3 volumes shine; levers for margin growth appear limited

Initiatives of launching its D2C platform highlight Nestle India’s intent to premiumise, and further strengthen consumer engagement, said analysts at ICICI Securities
Nestle India Ltd, in the September quarter (Q3CY22), continued on the strong momentum seen in revenue growth in Q2. The company follows a January to December financial year and the September quarter is its third.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Nestle India Ltd, in the September quarter (Q3CY22), continued on the strong momentum seen in revenue growth in Q2. The company follows a January to December financial year and the September quarter is its third.
Besides price hikes, volume growth has also played in favour of increase in Q3 revenue by 18.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs4,591 crore. Analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) estimate volumes to have risen by 6%-7% despite sharp price increases of 11-12% y-o-y. The three-year revenue compound annual growth rate in Q3 stood at 12.6% versus 9%-10% in the past 4-5 quarters, they added.
Besides price hikes, volume growth has also played in favour of increase in Q3 revenue by 18.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs4,591 crore. Analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) estimate volumes to have risen by 6%-7% despite sharp price increases of 11-12% y-o-y. The three-year revenue compound annual growth rate in Q3 stood at 12.6% versus 9%-10% in the past 4-5 quarters, they added.
However, on the margin front, elevated raw material prices had a negative bearing. Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) margin dropped by 240 basis points y-o-y to 22%. One basis point is 0.01%. Going ahead, stabilising prices of commodities such as edible oil and packaging materials bodes well. However, prices of fresh milk, fuels, grains and green coffee are likely to be firm, which is a looming headwind.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“With four consecutive years of ad-spends to sales decline up to CY21 (to 5.5% of domestic sales in CY21, the second lowest in the last seven years), the buffer to protect Ebitda margin erosion from gross margin pressures is limited," said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report on 19 October.
Nestle India’s foray into pet food business would aid margin growth in the long run. The company acquired Purina Petcare India with effect from 01 October.
Meanwhile, Nestle India launched its first ever ‘direct to consumer’ (D2C) website, which will be first rolled out in the Delhi NCR region and then expanded to other areas. This platform would provide free nutrition counselling, curated product bundles and more such offerings.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Initiatives of launching its D2C platform highlight its intent to (1) premiumise – introduction of Gerber brand (in India) was an important development, and (2) further strengthening consumer engagement," said analysts at ICICI Securities in a report on 19 October.
To be sure, drop in demand for its core products would dampen investor sentiments. Shares of Nestle India have risen by 3.8% in the past one year. Valuations are expensive and hence meaningful upsides appear capped hereon. According to Bloomberg data, Nestle India’s shares trade at nearly 66 times CY23 earnings per share.