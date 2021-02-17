Nestle India’s softer margins in Dec qtr bring shares below pre-covid highs

Shares of Nestle India Ltd fell by more than 4% in early trade on Wednesday on NSE. The stock is now hovering below its pre-covid highs seen in February 2020. The Nifty FMCG index has risen 6.7% compared to its pre-covid highs last year. What gives?

The reason is simple. December quarter results, which is the fourth one for the packaged foods company, were dull. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) margin missed some analysts’ estimates and revenue performance wasn’t particularly striking either.

Also Read | Life lessons from Covidian era startups

In the December quarter, operating revenues increased by 9% year-on-year (y-o-y) to Rs3,418 crore. Growth is a tad lower compared to 10% seen in the September quarter.

“Domestic revenue growth of 10% in Q4CY20 with about 7% volume growth (our view) was underwhelming given the stronger volume growth performance by most consumer staples companies in our coverage (barring Britannia Industries)," said analysts from ICICI Securities Ltd in a report on 17 February. “We believe that this is driven by a lower growth in the infant nutrition business. Our primary research indicated likely lower birth rates in CY21, a potential headwind for the segment," it said.

For the December quarter, export sales, which account for 4.6% of total revenues declined by almost 8% on account of lower coffee exports.

As mentioned earlier Ebitda margin performance was uninspiring. Even as gross profit margins expanded by 239 basis points (bps) y-o-y, Ebitda margin expansion was curtailed to just about 20 bps to 22.1%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Gross margin has increased sequentially whereas Ebitda margin has declined.

In the December quarter, gross margin performance was helped by a decline in raw material costs as a percentage of revenues because of lower commodity prices, particularly milk and its derivatives.

On the Ebitda front, one of the reasons that weighed on margins is higher employee costs mainly because of higher incentives in view of covid-19. Further, the company also finalized long-term compensation arrangements for most factory employees. Moreover, other expenses have increased at a faster rate of 11% y-o-y in the December quarter, up from the 4% rise seen in the September quarter.

“We slightly cut earnings per share estimates to factor in a lower revenue run-rate and margins. The company plans to host an analyst meeting next week, which should provide more clarity on its medium-term outlook on growth and margins," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 16 February.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via