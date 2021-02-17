Nestle India’s softer margins in Dec qtr bring shares below pre-covid highs

“Domestic revenue growth of 10% in Q4CY20 with about 7% volume growth (our view) was underwhelming given the stronger volume growth performance by most consumer staples companies in our coverage (barring Britannia Industries)," said analysts from ICICI Securities Ltd in a report on 17 February. “We believe that this is driven by a lower growth in the infant nutrition business. Our primary research indicated likely lower birth rates in CY21, a potential headwind for the segment," it said.