Nestle needs a margin sweetener3 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 10:38 PM IST
The company’s operating revenue grew by 21% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹4,831 crore in the last quarter, surpassing analysts’ expectations.
Nestle India Ltd has begun its new financial year on a strong note. The packaged foods company follows the January to December financial year. The March quarter (Q1CY23) results announced on Tuesday show that revenue growth was robust. The company’s operating revenue grew by 21% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹4,831 crore in the last quarter, surpassing analysts’ expectations. For instance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services had estimated Nestle to clock revenue of ₹4,340 crore.
