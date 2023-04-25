Nestle India Ltd has begun its new financial year on a strong note. The packaged foods company follows the January to December financial year. The March quarter (Q1CY23) results announced on Tuesday show that revenue growth was robust. The company’s operating revenue grew by 21% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹4,831 crore in the last quarter, surpassing analysts’ expectations. For instance, Motilal Oswal Financial Services had estimated Nestle to clock revenue of ₹4,340 crore.

As such, Nestle points out that the revenue growth seen in the three months ended March was the highest quarterly increase in the last 10 years excluding an exceptional quarter in 2016 which was off a low base owing to the Maggi noodles crisis.

View Full Image Graphic: Mint

The better-than-expected performance in Q1CY23 was driven by a healthy balance of pricing, volume and mix, said the company. “Our analysis suggests, volume growth during the quarter stood at 5%. Excluding low-cost stock keeping units of Maggi, the volume growth was at 11-12%," said analysts at Dolat Capital Market in a report on 25 April.

All product groups of Nestle saw double-digit growth, which has been the trend in past four quarters. Beverages segment saw market share gains led by Nescafe Classic, Nescafe Sunrise and Nescafe Gold. The traction in prepared dishes and cooking aids category was led by media campaigns and focused consumer activations.

As such, given the strong revenue growth in Q1, some analysts have raised their earnings estimates for Nestle in 2023 and 2024.

Having said that, the revenue growth did not translate into a commensurate performance on the margin front due to elevated cost of some commodities in the dairy portfolio. As a result, Nestle’s gross margin in Q1 declined by 149 basis points (bps) y-o-y to 53.8%. The gross margin fell sequentially as well. Note that the margin in Q1 is lower than 54.1% that Nestle saw in 2022 for the year as a whole, which itself represented a 280bps y-o-y drop.

But there is little respite ahead. Nestle is seeing early signs of softening in costs of commodities such as edible oil, wheat and packaging materials. But the company expects the cost of milk, fuel and green coffee to remain on the higher side owing to an increase in demand and volatility.

Further, as the competitive intensity in the fast-moving consumer goods sector rises, Nestle’s advertising expenditure needs to be monitored. In 2022, the advertisement spends-to-sales ratio fell for the fourth consecutive time. This gave the company some cushion on the Ebitda margin front.

Meanwhile, its efforts to increase its presence in rural areas continue through its Rurban project.

Analysts at Nuvama Research expect Nestle’s growth momentum to sustain as the company continues to expand its portfolio and distribution. For instance, in the last quarter, Nestle launched ThickenUp Clear, a food and beverage thickener.

To be sure, Nestle’s margin trajectory is a key factor to watch. “Given the limited headroom for pricing action, margins could stay under pressure near term," said analysts at Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) in a report. Given aggressive cost efficiency measures and continued premiumization could limit the impact on Ebitda margin, which is slated to recover in 2023, they added. But its pricey valuation provides little room for a meaningful upside in the Nestle stock. In the last one month, the Nestle stock has risen by 9%. The shares of the company trade at 59 times its 2024 estimated earnings, according to Bloomberg data.

