Nestle needs a margin sweetener

To be sure, Nestle’s margin trajectory is a key factor to watch. “Given the limited headroom for pricing action, margins could stay under pressure near term," said analysts at Systematix Shares and Stocks (India) in a report. Given aggressive cost efficiency measures and continued premiumization could limit the impact on Ebitda margin, which is slated to recover in 2023, they added. But its pricey valuation provides little room for a meaningful upside in the Nestle stock. In the last one month, the Nestle stock has risen by 9%. The shares of the company trade at 59 times its 2024 estimated earnings, according to Bloomberg data.