Nestle India’s growth crunches higher, but margins lose flavour

Margins, however, tell a more tempered story. Gross margin slipped to 54.3% from 56.6% in Q2FY25 due to elevated input costs and lack of price hikes. However, a slower pace of growth in staff costs and other expenses meant the Ebitda margin drop was contained to 100 basis points year-on-year to 21.9%. Earnings before exceptional items and tax increased just around 1% to ₹1,029 crore.