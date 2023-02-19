Nestle India Dec qtr  soft  on  volumes;  long-term outlook upbeat

Nevertheless, analysts reckon the stock’s pricey valuations capture the bright outlook for the foreseeable future adequately, leaving limited room for large upsides in the near-term. “Changes to the model have led to about 6% and 2% reduction in CY23 and CY24 earnings per share (EPS), respectively. However, sales forecasts have been increased in CY24, owing to capacity expansion and good momentum in prepared dishes and chocolate volumes," said analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services. However, the broking firm has a ‘Neutral’ rating on the stock and values it at 55x March 2025 EPS to arrive at its target price of ₹19,875. On Friday, the stock closed at ₹19,021.30 apiece and that is almost 10% lower than its 52-week high seen in October.