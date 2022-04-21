Why Nestle’s margin is not enough to overcome cost bites

Gross margin pressures are obvious and Nestlé’s performance has disappointed on this front even as expectations were low to begin with. Gross margin for Q1CY22 came in at 55.4%, the lowest in the past many quarters [see chart]. Inflation in items such as edible oil and milk is the main culprit here. The upshot: gross margin has contracted by 313 basis points (bps) compared with the year-ago quarter. One basis point is 0.01%. Note that this is the steepest drop in gross margin seen in the past three quarters. Nevertheless, cost cutting measures helped curb the drop in Ebitda margin at 252bps year-on-year to 23.2% in Q1CY22. Ebitda is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

