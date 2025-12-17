Nvidia tie-up gives Netweb a unique advantage, but it isn't immune to risks
Summary
As Nvidia’s sole OEM partner in India, Netweb gets access to its latest products 12-24 months before the rest of the industry. But rising competition and other risks could hit growth and margins.
The stock of high-end computing solutions provider Netweb Technologies India has soared 80% in the past six months. In September the company bagged two orders for servers and artificial intelligence (AI) systems worth ₹2,184 crore.
