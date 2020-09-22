New acquisition strengthens HCL Technologies in APAC but lacks zing

“The underlying theme across acquisitions is the valuations paid—nearly all acquisitions are at 1X or lower in price/sales multiple. None of the acquisitions are in the ‘exciting’ next-gen areas with the possible exception of Strong-Bridge Envision. The acquisitions seem safe from immediate earnings protection standpoint but lack the excitement of creating multiplier impact. We would like to see a higher allocation of capital for augmenting next-gen capabilities," analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said in a note.