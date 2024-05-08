Markets
New businesses and partnerships hold the key to Dr Reddy's growth
Summary
- With a crucial product in the US set to go off-patent in January 2026, the company has adopted a multi-pronged strategy comprising partnerships, acquisitions and new products to boost revenue.
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (DRL) stock fell more than 3% on Wednesday after the company posted worse-than-expected March quarter (Q4FY24) results, with higher R&D spends hampering profitability.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more