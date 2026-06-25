New India Assurance: FY27 profit may get capital gains boost from NSE stake sale, but watch underwriting loss

The New India Assurance Co. (NIACL) stock soared almost 30% in three days to a high of ₹218 on 22 June, before cooling off to about ₹185 now. The rally was triggered after the National Stock Exchange of India filed its draft IPO prospectus on 17 June that showed NIACL as one of the selling shareholders.
NIACL acquired 35 million shares of NSE at a cost of less than a rupee each. Based on NSE’s trading price of about ₹2,000 a share in the unlisted market, NIACL’s stake is valued at almost ₹7,000 crore, which is significant given NIACL’s market capitalization is at ₹30,500 crore. So, NIACL’s residual valuation works out to ₹23,500 crore, but does the core business of general insurance deserve this valuation?