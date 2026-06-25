New India Assurance: FY27 profit may get capital gains boost from NSE stake sale, but watch underwriting loss

Often, investors are influenced by net profit growth. Here, NIACL has done well, clocking 40% profit growth to ₹1,384 crore in FY26. But the performance of general insurers must be evaluated from a combined ratio, which is an aggregate of loss ratio (claims paid as a percentage of net premium) and expense ratio (expenses as a percentage of net premium). A ratio above 100 indicates an insurer is making an underwriting loss.