New India Assurance vs ICICI Lombard: Investors monitoring earnings quality

New India Assurance still managed to report an operating profit of ₹290 crore owing to income from investments worth ₹1,680 crore. Operating profit is the summation of underwriting profit/loss and income from investments. The reason for the underwriting loss was that New India Assurance had to pay almost 93% of the net premium earned towards claims. Even if the claims related to catastrophic losses due to the cyclone and floods in South India, Sikkim, and West Bengal worth ₹350 crore are excluded, the ratio comes to 89%. This is much higher than the 70% reported by ICICI Lombard in Q3FY24.