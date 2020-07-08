Cummins India Ltd has not given investors much reason to cheer this past year with its stock down 45%. Investors were expecting a boost to its business once pollution control norms kick in next year, but that may not be much of a growth driver. That is extending the pressure on the Cummins stock which dipped 3.6% on Wednesday.

While Cummins has a technological edge and a first-mover advantage, the transition to the new norms is not coming cheap. Analysts say that price hikes are expected to be more than 20%, or even higher for certain categories. That would not see a great pick up in sales even after the new norms kick in. Given that covid-19 has disrupted business and capital expenditure plans for most private players, demand may remain soft.

“The shift to CPCB-IV would imply higher input cost, necessitating price hikes. However, the key end markets – manufacturing, real estate, retail, and hospitality – are likely to remain under pressure, with a sluggish growth outlook over the next two years. Private capex is expected to be weak given the low capacity utilization witnessed even prior to the covid-19 situation," noted analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services in a report.

Further, there could be delays in the adoption of the new pollution control norms due to covid-19. Analysts say that the date for implementation could be delayed by six-nine months due to the covid-19 led disruption.

Besides, competition is gearing up in the industry, and technology may not be a barrier for other engine manufacturers. Already, the firm is facing pricing pressure in its product categories. In fact, pricing pressure in India is worse than global levels and is significantly below inflation levels, say analysts.

As a result, the return ratios have also deteriorated. Over the past few years, Cummins’ return on equity has almost halved from 28.8% to about 15.5% in FY20. In fact, the return ratios are expected to remain muted this financial year given the slowdown in the economy.

“Over FY14‐20, Cummins valuations re‐rated significantly (traded at average 1‐yr forward P/E multiple of 32x) in anticipation of strong growth but it disappointed with flat earnings CAGR & the average return on equity and core return on invested capital of 20%/17%," said analysts at Yes Securities in a note to clients.

