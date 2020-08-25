New products, order wins drive Minda Inds stock, but valuations are pricey

Shares of Minda Industries Ltd have risen over 25% just in the past week. The auto components company released its June quarter results late last week, but they were predictably weak. It did, however, announce healthy order wins and guided for a production ramp-up, which has got investors enthused.

In Q1, revenues dropped 71% and the company slipped into a loss due to the lockdown and low utilization of the manufacturing plants.

But the scenario is changing. Automobile manufacturers are in a rush to streamline their production, and are filling-up inventories. This is helping automobile components suppliers. If the current trend continues Minda can reach pre covid-19 production levels next month, the management told analysts.

In addition, Minda is the adding new products. New plants for two-wheeler alloy wheels and BS-VI environment norms related sensor products are expected to start commercial production next month.

Automobile manufacturers import a large portion of their two-wheeler alloys requirement and Minda, with its domestic plant, can look to capture that demand. “Bajaj Auto and TVS Motors are two large customers for alloy wheel business initially. Initial capacity is unlikely to meet full import substitution demand," Antique Stock Broking Ltd said in a note.

The company meanwhile has won new orders for lighting products and four-wheel alloy wheels. Importantly analysts expect Minda to fare better than the industry, helped by new business lines and growing wallet share or content per vehicle.

“We expect Minda to continue outperforming industry growth led by ramp up in 2W alloy wheel segment; order wins in 4W alloy wheel segment; ramp up of BS-6 sensor plant; and market share gain in LED lights led by technology from Delvis," Nomura Research said in a note.

The automobile industry trends support optimism. Sales are steadily recovering and analysis of automobile registrations by analysts at Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd show sequential improvement for the second week.

Even so, premium valuations leave little room for error. The stock trades at 31 times FY22 Nomura’s earnings estimates, only behind Bharat Forge Ltd. While many automobile companies, including Minda, see a structural recovery, the weak economy remains a concern. Consumer incomes are hit and replacements/upgrades, which constitute a large portion of automobile sales, are happening at a much slower pace. Ends

