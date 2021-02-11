New promoter breathes life into Magma Fincorp’s shares

MUMBAI: Shares of non-bank financial company (NBFC) Magma Fincorp Ltd seem to have found a fresh lease of life, after languishing for more than a year, with the entry of a new promoter.

Rising Sun Holdings Ltd, promoted by Adar Poonawalla who also heads Serum Institute, will purchase 458 million shares or 60% stake in Magma Fincorp at Rs70 apiece.

Poonawalla’s company will infuse Rs3,456 crore in Magma Fincorp while the rest would go to existing promoters. While the deal is considered done by investors, it is still pending regulatory approval. Poonawalla Finance’s manging director Ajay Bhutada will be the MD of Magma Fincorp. A new chief executive officer will be appointed eventually.

Magma Fincorp bore the brunt of liquidity crisis among NBFCs and also during the pandemic last year. The company’s liquidity metrics had worsened and its asset quality too had remained elevated over the past several years. According to analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd, the NBFC has been going through different phases of consolidation and reorganisation in the past decade. All these efforts didn’t seem to chip away the bad loan pile or even boost earnings. The company's shares too have hardly moved after dropping sharply in early 2020 in the wake of the pandemic.

That said, Magma Fincorp reported decent metrics for the December quarter. It showed improvement in collection efficiencies to 94%, rise in disbursements of vehicle and affordable housing loans and stable yields. But asset under management (AUM) dropped 9.5% from a year ago. Analysts believe that AUM growth would remain subdued even though overall disbursements may increase further.

"The deal with Rising Sun Holdings will infuse the much-needed capital into Magma Fincorp. We assign high probability of superior operating metrics and return profile in the medium term, drawing comfort from strong corporate group backing, greater than 68% capital adequacy ratio (post infusion), improved credit rating outlook, operational synergies and business competitiveness," wrote analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd in a note.

To be sure, this would resolve the NBFC’s liquidity issues in a big way.

Shares of the NBFC surged 10% today after languishing for over a year now. The entry of the new promoter has fired up shares but investors would now watch the actions of the new management in improving business prospects.

