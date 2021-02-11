New promoter breathes life into Magma Fincorp’s shares

Magma Fincorp bore the brunt of liquidity crisis among NBFCs and also during the pandemic last year. The company’s liquidity metrics had worsened and its asset quality too had remained elevated over the past several years. According to analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd, the NBFC has been going through different phases of consolidation and reorganisation in the past decade. All these efforts didn’t seem to chip away the bad loan pile or even boost earnings. The company's shares too have hardly moved after dropping sharply in early 2020 in the wake of the pandemic.