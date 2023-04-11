New year, new prospects: Can Maruti reinvent itself?

But it augurs well that the share of utility vehicles is on the rise from 15% in FY19 to almost 23% in FY23. Further, the upcoming SUV launches—Fronx and Jimny would aid volume growth. “Maruti’s market share is expected to see a notable recovery from Q1FY24 onwards post the commencement of deliveries of Fronx and Jimny and aided by a strong response to new Brezza and Grand Vitara," said Aniket Mhatre, analyst at HDFC Securities. “However, its target to go back to 50% market share, is likely to take much longer."