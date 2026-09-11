Nexus Select's portfolio expansion drive can give an edge to one important metric

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read11 Sep 2026, 11:09 AM IST
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Nexus Select Trust is acquiring a 100% stake in the Galaxy Complex in Guwahati for ₹1,600 crore, entering northeast India. (Pexel)
Summary
Nexus Select Trust’s 1,600 crore Guwahati deal expands its East India footprint as it targets higher NOI and DPU. But its growing dependence on a few malls remains a key risk.

Nexus Select Trust, India’s first retail-focused REIT (real estate investment trust) with a portfolio of consumption-related assets, has entered northeast India with an agreement to acquire a 100% stake in the under-construction Galaxy Complex in Guwahati for 1,600 crore. The asset comprises a 0.5 million square feet (msf) retail mall and a 164-key Hyatt Regency Hotel.

Construction is expected to be completed in Q4FY28, with rentals likely from FY29. Nexus will take ownership and make the payment only upon completion and receipt of approvals, shielding it from development risk. The mall is already 30% pre-leased to major brands.

The acquisition implies a capitalization rate, a measure of the earning potential of a realty asset, of 8.25–8.5% for the mall and an 11.5-12.5x Ebitda multiple for the hotel.

Nexus aims to benefit from consumption tailwinds amid rapid urbanization across India. The management expects no additional Grade-A retail supply in Guwahati over the next five years. Overall, the transaction is seen as net operating income (NOI) and distribution per unit (DPU) accretive upon completion. NOI is a profitability metric, while DPU is the cash payout per unit by REITs to their investors.

Guwahati has limited Grade-A retail supply and remains a preferred destination for brands expanding their presence in the east, said Emkay Global Financial Services. “The acquisition highlights Nexus’ focus on capitalizing on the east region’s high consumption potential, where the unorganized market remains the dominant retail channel,” added the Emkay report.

Also Read | Nexus Select eyes eight retail acquisitions as expansion gathers pace

Expansion mode

In February, Nexus acquired a stake in Runwal Gardens Mall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, which is also an under-construction asset. In April, it announced the acquisition of Diamond Plaza in Kolkata.

The thrust on expansion aligns with its broader ambition to increase leasable area to 18-20 msf by FY30 from its current operational retail portfolio of 10.96 msf, including Diamond Plaza.

According to JM Financial Institutional Securities, strategically, the Guwahati asset acquisition serves as a beachhead for the REIT’s broader East India expansion, with a targeted around 3.6 msf pipeline across Bihar, West Bengal and Assam. The management estimates this pipeline could generate over 600 crore of NOI.

“In our view, Nexus continued focus on acquisitions should drive superior DPU growth (relative to peers) and sustain its net asset value premium,” said JM.

Also Read | Sobha's best quarter sets up strong FY27 base

Growth ahead

For FY27, Nexus targets NOI of 2,050–2,070 crore. In the June quarter (Q1FY27), total NOI rose 11% to 510 crore, with retail portfolio NOI at 460 crore. Consumption at its malls grew 17% year-on-year, driven by categories such as fashion, jewellery, electronics and entertainment.

Retail portfolio had a leased occupancy of 96%. Nexus distributed 2.4/unit in Q1FY27 and has guided for 9.8-10 DPU, up 9% year-on-year, for FY27, compared with 9.1/unit distributed in FY26.

Also Read | DLF segments malls by expenditure as retail boom widens

The management said in the Q1 earnings call that it is not witnessing any slowdown in consumption or leasing due to the West Asia war, and that consumption grew by early double digits in July.

Nexus is different from other Indian listed REITs, which focus mainly on commercial office space. While Nexus is an exciting play on the structural urban consumption story in India, higher dependence on its top five-seven malls for rents and a slowdown in consumption are potential downside risks, said Nuvama Research.

About the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock markets and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

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