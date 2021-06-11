The March quarter earnings performance of public sector power company NHPC Ltd would have been disappointing had it not been for higher other income.

On a standalone basis, the company's hydropower generation declined 25% year-on-year (y-o-y) at 2,946MUs for Q4FY21 due to low water flow at most of its plants. However, a higher late payment surcharge of ₹330 crore boosted its other income component by 13% y-o-y, which translated into a 6% y-o-y increase in Q4 profit after tax at ₹400 crore.

It should be noted that the March quarter’s performance took NHPC's FY21 adjusted profit to ₹3200 crore, which according to ICICI Securities Ltd analysts is a significant achievement, considering the company had provided ₹190 crore rebate on fixed costs in Q1FY21.

On the flip side, higher receivables remain a pain point for the company. At the end of FY21, NHPC’s receivables reduced to ₹3200 crore, a 16% decline compared to FY20. Analysts say, this should be attributed to delayed receipts relating to the Aatmanirbhar scheme and pending payments from states.

