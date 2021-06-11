NHPC sails through Q4FY21, thanks to higher other income

NHPC sails through Q4FY21, thanks to higher other income1 min read . 10:39 AM IST
- NHPC's hydropower generation declined 25% year-on-year (y-o-y) at 2,946MUs for Q4FY21 due to low water flow at most of its plants
The March quarter earnings performance of public sector power company NHPC Ltd would have been disappointing had it not been for higher other income.
On a standalone basis, the company's hydropower generation declined 25% year-on-year (y-o-y) at 2,946MUs for Q4FY21 due to low water flow at most of its plants. However, a higher late payment surcharge of ₹330 crore boosted its other income component by 13% y-o-y, which translated into a 6% y-o-y increase in Q4 profit after tax at ₹400 crore.
It should be noted that the March quarter’s performance took NHPC's FY21 adjusted profit to ₹3200 crore, which according to ICICI Securities Ltd analysts is a significant achievement, considering the company had provided ₹190 crore rebate on fixed costs in Q1FY21.
On the flip side, higher receivables remain a pain point for the company. At the end of FY21, NHPC’s receivables reduced to ₹3200 crore, a 16% decline compared to FY20. Analysts say, this should be attributed to delayed receipts relating to the Aatmanirbhar scheme and pending payments from states.
