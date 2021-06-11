NHPC sails through Q4FY21, thanks to higher other income

On a standalone basis, the company's hydropower generation declined 25% year-on-year (y-o-y) at 2,946MUs for Q4FY21 due to low water flow at most of its plants. However, a higher late payment surcharge of ₹330 crore boosted its other income component by 13% y-o-y, which translated into a 6% y-o-y increase in Q4 profit after tax at ₹400 crore.

