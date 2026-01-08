India’s largest hydropower generator and distributor, NHPC Ltd, last week announced plans to raise ₹2,000 crore through a private placement of bonds—part of a broader ₹10,000 crore fundraising programme for FY26. Investors cheered the move, pushing the stock up 8% since the fundraising announcement on 1 September.
NHPC’s bond push lifts stock, but debt and execution risks linger
SummaryThe hydropower major’s ₹2,000-crore bond issue has buoyed investor sentiment, even as high leverage, weather-linked disruptions and project delays keep risks in focus.
India’s largest hydropower generator and distributor, NHPC Ltd, last week announced plans to raise ₹2,000 crore through a private placement of bonds—part of a broader ₹10,000 crore fundraising programme for FY26. Investors cheered the move, pushing the stock up 8% since the fundraising announcement on 1 September.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More