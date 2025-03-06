Stock market mayhem: Will history repeat itself?

India’s Nifty 50 index is down 14% from its peak of 26,216.05 on 26 September. The benchmark index has also been one of the worst-performing global equity indices so far in 2025. A saving grace is India’s premium valuations have now got a reality check. The one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple of MSCI India has dropped to 17.93x from 23.3x on 26 September, showed data from Bloomberg. Over the same time, the measure for MSCI Emerging Markets has dropped from 12x to 11.21x.