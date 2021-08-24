Nifty ESG beats Nifty50 in last one year as Indians take to conscious investing

In fact, according to research by Edelweiss Securities Ltd, as of June 2021, there are ten domestic ESG funds in India. Interestingly, out of these funds, eight were launched in the past one year. Their research further showed that over the past two years, AUM has increased exponentially by 4 times to Rs11,800 crore in June 2021 from Rs2,400 crore in June 2019. It should be noted that the SBI Magnum Equity ESG Fund is the oldest among all with AUM of Rs3900 crore in June 2021; this fund alone accounts for 32% of overall AUM of domestic ESG funds.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}