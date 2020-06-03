Nifty races past 10k on liquidity burst - will it sustain?

"It doesn’t take much time for sentiment to change in the markets. What one has to focus on is whether the economy is out of the woods. I feel the economic decline is the highest cyclically because of covid. So, the current market optimism is not understandable. The market often runs ahead of itself. I would not say the market is wrong. But it is sentiment now, which can be very good at times, and quite bad during other times," says Raamdeo Agrawal, joint managing director, Motilal Oswal Group.