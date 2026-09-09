Realty launches galore despite affordability concerns

The Nifty Realty index has rallied about 18% over the last three months amid moderate valuations of real estate companies’ stocks, despite concerns around weakening affordability and escalating construction costs. This optimism could be due to expectations of an improving launch trajectory.
July and August saw limited launches, but a spate of new residential projects would be unveiled in September. Following Oberoi Realty’s uber luxury 360 North launch in Gurugram in July, several high-profile launches are scheduled for September, said Nomura Research.