Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Realty launches galore despite affordability concerns

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read9 Sep 2026, 10:55 AM IST
Premiumization and buyer preference for established developers with strong execution and cash flows are helping listed developers consolidate market share. (Pixabay)
Premiumization and buyer preference for established developers with strong execution and cash flows are helping listed developers consolidate market share. (Pixabay)
Summary

Analysts say a prolonged war could be a dampener for realty companies' profitability. Plus, there is no clarity yet on the second-order effects of rising artificial intelligence adoption on IT hotspots, which can be a potential risk.

Gift this article

The Nifty Realty index has rallied about 18% over the last three months amid moderate valuations of real estate companies’ stocks, despite concerns around weakening affordability and escalating construction costs. This optimism could be due to expectations of an improving launch trajectory.

The Nifty Realty index has rallied about 18% over the last three months amid moderate valuations of real estate companies’ stocks, despite concerns around weakening affordability and escalating construction costs. This optimism could be due to expectations of an improving launch trajectory.

July and August saw limited launches, but a spate of new residential projects would be unveiled in September. Following Oberoi Realty’s uber luxury 360 North launch in Gurugram in July, several high-profile launches are scheduled for September, said Nomura Research.

July and August saw limited launches, but a spate of new residential projects would be unveiled in September. Following Oberoi Realty’s uber luxury 360 North launch in Gurugram in July, several high-profile launches are scheduled for September, said Nomura Research.

These include Godrej Properties' Verano, 63A, Golf Course Extension Road in National Capital Region (NCR) with a gross development value (GDV) or revenue potential of 4,500 crore; Godrej’s Bandra Bay in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with GDV of 6,000-7,000 crore; DLF's Aureva in NCR and Brigade Enterprises Neopolis Phase 2 in Hyderabad. The momentum seen in this quarter (Q2FY27) is likely to extend to H2FY27 in a run-up to the festive season.

Also Read | Big banks are wading back into commercial real-estate lending

Premium shift

Premiumization continues to dictate the launch pipeline with new offerings skewed towards the premium and luxury segment, while affordable housing remains a laggard. Care Edge Rating notes that in Q1 2022, homes priced below 1.5 crore accounted for 85% of new launches across the top-seven cities, but fell to 57% by Q1 of 2025 and further to 47% by Q1 of 2026. Over the same period, the share of homes priced 1.5–4 crore grew from a 14% share to 34% and then 44%, while homes priced above 4 crore rose from just 1% to 9% of new launches.

Premiumization has accelerated the pace of consolidation in the sector, helping listed companies gain market share. There is a rising customer preference for home units by reputed developers having strong execution capabilities and robust cash flows.

This thrust on premiumization offers some cushion in the backdrop of soaring construction costs. The West Asia war has raised steel, fuel-linked logistics, imported finishing materials and mechanical, electrical & plumbing costs.

Anarock Property Consultants estimates that these expenses have added 8-10% to overall construction costs. This comes at a time when land acquisition costs have also increased. Between 2021 and 2025, the average cost (across top seven cities) to construct a standard-plus residential project (mid-to-high-tier house) increased by 34% to 3,604 sq ft.

Also Read | Bulls, bears face off as Nifty nears key support

In the same period, average residential capital values or selling prices surged 59%, jumping to 9,260 per sq ft. This staggering divergence "signals an urgent affordability crisis for buyers - and a severe margin threat for developers”, Anarock said in a note on 3 September.

Premium and luxury segments tend to absorb price hikes better than the affordable segment, thus aiding realizations. Although developers have taken calibrated price increases, it will be increasingly challenging to keep passing elevated costs without hurting demand prospects.

Meanwhile, Nomura’s discussions with Prestige Estates Projects, Godrej and Lodha Developers did not indicate a slowdown in sustenance sales from existing inventory. Sustained traction in existing projects and timely launches are crucial to meet the 18-20% pre-sales goal of these companies in FY27. That said, a prolonged war could be a dampener for profitability. Plus, there is no clarity yet on the second-order effects of rising artificial intelligence adoption on IT hotspots of Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, which can be a potential risk.

Also Read | India Inc’s earnings recovery hits a margin test
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketRealty launches galore despite affordability concerns

Realty launches galore despite affordability concerns

Harsha Jethmalani
3 min read9 Sep 2026, 10:55 AM IST
Premiumization and buyer preference for established developers with strong execution and cash flows are helping listed developers consolidate market share. (Pixabay)
Premiumization and buyer preference for established developers with strong execution and cash flows are helping listed developers consolidate market share. (Pixabay)
Summary

Analysts say a prolonged war could be a dampener for realty companies' profitability. Plus, there is no clarity yet on the second-order effects of rising artificial intelligence adoption on IT hotspots, which can be a potential risk.

Gift this article

The Nifty Realty index has rallied about 18% over the last three months amid moderate valuations of real estate companies’ stocks, despite concerns around weakening affordability and escalating construction costs. This optimism could be due to expectations of an improving launch trajectory.

The Nifty Realty index has rallied about 18% over the last three months amid moderate valuations of real estate companies’ stocks, despite concerns around weakening affordability and escalating construction costs. This optimism could be due to expectations of an improving launch trajectory.

July and August saw limited launches, but a spate of new residential projects would be unveiled in September. Following Oberoi Realty’s uber luxury 360 North launch in Gurugram in July, several high-profile launches are scheduled for September, said Nomura Research.

July and August saw limited launches, but a spate of new residential projects would be unveiled in September. Following Oberoi Realty’s uber luxury 360 North launch in Gurugram in July, several high-profile launches are scheduled for September, said Nomura Research.

These include Godrej Properties' Verano, 63A, Golf Course Extension Road in National Capital Region (NCR) with a gross development value (GDV) or revenue potential of 4,500 crore; Godrej’s Bandra Bay in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with GDV of 6,000-7,000 crore; DLF's Aureva in NCR and Brigade Enterprises Neopolis Phase 2 in Hyderabad. The momentum seen in this quarter (Q2FY27) is likely to extend to H2FY27 in a run-up to the festive season.

Also Read | Big banks are wading back into commercial real-estate lending

Premium shift

Premiumization continues to dictate the launch pipeline with new offerings skewed towards the premium and luxury segment, while affordable housing remains a laggard. Care Edge Rating notes that in Q1 2022, homes priced below 1.5 crore accounted for 85% of new launches across the top-seven cities, but fell to 57% by Q1 of 2025 and further to 47% by Q1 of 2026. Over the same period, the share of homes priced 1.5–4 crore grew from a 14% share to 34% and then 44%, while homes priced above 4 crore rose from just 1% to 9% of new launches.

Premiumization has accelerated the pace of consolidation in the sector, helping listed companies gain market share. There is a rising customer preference for home units by reputed developers having strong execution capabilities and robust cash flows.

This thrust on premiumization offers some cushion in the backdrop of soaring construction costs. The West Asia war has raised steel, fuel-linked logistics, imported finishing materials and mechanical, electrical & plumbing costs.

Anarock Property Consultants estimates that these expenses have added 8-10% to overall construction costs. This comes at a time when land acquisition costs have also increased. Between 2021 and 2025, the average cost (across top seven cities) to construct a standard-plus residential project (mid-to-high-tier house) increased by 34% to 3,604 sq ft.

Also Read | Bulls, bears face off as Nifty nears key support

In the same period, average residential capital values or selling prices surged 59%, jumping to 9,260 per sq ft. This staggering divergence "signals an urgent affordability crisis for buyers - and a severe margin threat for developers”, Anarock said in a note on 3 September.

Premium and luxury segments tend to absorb price hikes better than the affordable segment, thus aiding realizations. Although developers have taken calibrated price increases, it will be increasingly challenging to keep passing elevated costs without hurting demand prospects.

Meanwhile, Nomura’s discussions with Prestige Estates Projects, Godrej and Lodha Developers did not indicate a slowdown in sustenance sales from existing inventory. Sustained traction in existing projects and timely launches are crucial to meet the 18-20% pre-sales goal of these companies in FY27. That said, a prolonged war could be a dampener for profitability. Plus, there is no clarity yet on the second-order effects of rising artificial intelligence adoption on IT hotspots of Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune, which can be a potential risk.

Also Read | India Inc’s earnings recovery hits a margin test
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Harsha Jethmalani

Harsha Jethmalani is a Deputy Editor at Mint with over a decade of experience covering stock marketsRead more

and corporate India. As a key member of the Mark to Market team, she specializes in delivering cutting-edge commentary on market trends, the economy, and corporate financial reports.<br><br>Born and raised in Mumbai, Harsha’s entry into business journalism was a serendipitous pivot. Graduating during the 2008–2009 financial crisis, her initial goal of becoming a research analyst at an MNC was rerouted. However, what began as a chance career move quickly became a conscious choice; she discovered that financial journalism is a powerful storytelling tool capable of influencing and empowering the financial decisions of a massive audience.<br><br>Harsha began her career in 2009 at IRIS Business Services (Myiris.com), tracking mutual funds and interviewing fund managers. In 2011, she joined the Network18 Group, writing extensively on equity market trends for Moneycontrol.com and hosting pre- and post-market audio updates. Following a stint covering personal finance at Dalal Times, she joined Mint in 2016 as a Content Producer, steadily rising through the ranks to her current editorial position.<br><br>A defining highlight of her tenure at Mint was her extensive coverage of India's historic Goods and Services Tax (GST) reform. She chronicled the massive indirect tax overhaul from its initial conceptual and execution hurdles to its eventual streamlining. Her impactful reporting earned official recognition when her article exposing a spike in gold smuggling ahead of the GST rollout was formally acknowledged by the Office of the Director General of Audit (Central), Kolkata. Currently, Harsha closely tracks the IT, cement, real estate, and paint sectors. Her sharp news sense and ability to spot emerging trends consistently bring fresh, actionable perspectives to market analysis.<br><br>She holds a postgraduate degree in financial markets from Indira Gandhi National Open University and a Bachelor of Management Studies from Vivekanand Education Society, Chembur, Mumbai.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketRealty launches galore despite affordability concerns
Read Next Story