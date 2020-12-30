Nifty’s 2020 recovery among the best in Asia, despite weak GDP performance

The Nifty50 has made an impressive comeback from its 2020 lows. At the peak of the Covid pandemic in March, the key Indian equity benchmark plunged to 7,610 level. Rallying more than 80% from there, currently the Nifty is a tad below the 14,000 mark. With that, Indian equities have recorded a faster recovery than some of its Asian peers such as Hong Kong, Indonesia and Malaysia, which have risen between 25 and 35%. Only the Korean market has outperformed, with a near doubling of its value since March-lows.

Analysts attribute this stock market euphoria to significant foreign fund inflows into India. “India is considered as a high-beta play among EMs and we have observed this even in the past, for instance in 2009, when easy money chased India post a market correction," said an analyst with a multinational brokerage house requesting anonymity.

“Also, there is a widely-held view that India is a story of domestic consumption rather than exports, which makes it more immune to any further de-escalation of the US-China trade war. So that could have led to this relative outperformance. However, the sustainability of these flows remains to be seen," added the analyst.

So far in this calendar year, FIIs have been net buyers of Indian equities worth $23 billion. Ongoing weakness in safe-haven US dollar has prompted foreign investors to pump money into risky assets, including EM equities. So, reversal in Fed's monetary policy stance could close the liquidity tap for EM and remains a key risk.

According to Sahil Kapoor, chief strategist at Edelweiss Securities Ltd, “Dumping of cash by FIIs in India and other emerging markets is likely to taper-off going into the new year. Historically, a sharp rally supported by large FII inflows usually leads to a correction. And had FIIs been broadly bullish they would have also parked money in Indian debt, which offers a 6% rate with low currency volatility in comparison to peers. But there have been outflows in the debt market on a year-till-date basis."