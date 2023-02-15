Nifty scales 18k but concerns over higher inflation print prevails

“The Vix indicates there’s a good deal of complacency in the market in the near term, which isn’t sustainable," said Ajay Vora, head of equities, Nuvama Asset Management. “For now, markets seem to have discounted the Adani Group issue and with the Budget, MPC policy and inflation data the major events are behind us. But, given that we are at the upper end of the 17300-18200 range it makes sense to buy protection which is going fairly cheap," he said citing the attractive price of Nifty put options.