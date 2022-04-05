Nifty's FY22 returns second-best returns in last seven years

Following the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) ditched Indian equities as crude oil-led macro and micro impact made Indian stocks less attractive. Nonetheless, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) came to the rescue. DII flows into equities in FY22 were the highest ever at $26.8 billion compared to outflows of $18.4b in FY21, while FIIs witnessed equity outflows of $17.1 billion after five consecutive years of inflows, as per the Motilal Oswal report.