Nifty's hot valuations cool, trades at a discount to its historical average

Further, analysts at BNP Paribas India note that though sectors such as FMCG and pharma are trading close to, or below, their five-year average next-twelve month PE, this is still at a premium to their valuations in 2010-14. "Consensus FY22-25E earnings CAGR for FMCG, IT and pharma are lower than their earnings CAGR in FY11-15, despite the sectors trading at a valuation premium," it said in a report on 5 July. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}