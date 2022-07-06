Nifty's hot valuations cool, trades at a discount to its historical average

The concern here is that outflows of foreign funds from Indian stocks continues. FIIs recorded outflows for the ninth consecutive month, with June outflow at $6.3 billion - the highest since March 2020
The pain for Indian stock market continues, with key benchmark index Nifty falling nearly 5% in June, following a 3% decline in May. The market closed in the red for the third consecutive month in June, marking the steepest month-on-month decline since March 2020, said analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.
Compared to other Asian markets, the Indian stock market has seen relatively lesser correction. For instance, key benchmark indices in Korea, Taiwan and Brazil have fallen over 10% each in June compared to May, in local currency terms. In fact, the MSCI Emerging Markets index slumped 7% sequentially in June.
However, worry here is that outflows of foreign funds from Indian stocks continues. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) recorded outflows for the ninth consecutive month, with June outflows at $6.3 billion - the highest since March 2020, added the Motilal Oswal report. That said, domestic inflows were robust at $6 billion in June.
So far this calendar year, inflows stand at $26.7 billion. Although DIIs have helped contain a steep decline in the Indian market, volatility remains high in the backdrop of deepening worries on rising interest rates and liquidity tightening.
Consequently, due to this correction, the Nifty trades at 18.4x FY23E, below its 10-year average price-to-earnings multiple of 19.5x.
Further, analysts at BNP Paribas India note that though sectors such as FMCG and pharma are trading close to, or below, their five-year average next-twelve month PE, this is still at a premium to their valuations in 2010-14. "Consensus FY22-25E earnings CAGR for FMCG, IT and pharma are lower than their earnings CAGR in FY11-15, despite the sectors trading at a valuation premium," it said in a report on 5 July. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate.
The report added that earnings delivery will be key for sectors such as capital goods and consumer durables that are trading at a premium to their history on higher-than-historic earnings growth expectations.