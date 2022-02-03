This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"Today's RBI press release will hopefully put an end to these illegal platforms," the Zerodha founder who is known for his educational tweets on markets and business said.
Earlier during the day, RBI has raised concerns over unauthorised electronic trading platforms offering forex trading facilities to Indians.
The Central bank said it has noticed misleading advertisements of unauthorised electronic trading platforms (ETPs) offering forex trading facilities to Indian residents, including on social media platforms, search engines, Over The Top (OTT) platforms, gaming apps and the like.
Further, there have been reports of frauds committed by such unauthorised ETPs or portals and many residents losing money through such trading, RBI added
RBI said Indians can undertake forex transactions only with authorised persons and for permitted purposes, in terms of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).
