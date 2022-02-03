Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Mark To Market /  Zerodha's Nithin Kamath joins RBI in warning against illegal forex trading platforms

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath joins RBI in warning against illegal forex trading platforms

Earlier during the day, RBI has raised concerns over unauthorised electronic trading platforms offering forex trading facilities to Indians.
1 min read . 09:15 PM IST Livemint

  • We had cautioned people about illegal CFD & Forex & Binary trading platforms a while back, but I still keep seeing those ads, which means people still losing money, Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath said

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has joined the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in warning against illegal electronic trading platforms offering forex trading to Indians.

Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath has joined the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in warning against illegal electronic trading platforms offering forex trading to Indians.

"We had cautioned people about illegal CFD & Forex & Binary trading platforms a while back, but I still keep seeing those ads, which means people still losing money," Kamath said

"We had cautioned people about illegal CFD & Forex & Binary trading platforms a while back, but I still keep seeing those ads, which means people still losing money," Kamath said

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

"Today's RBI press release will hopefully put an end to these illegal platforms," the Zerodha founder who is known for his educational tweets on markets and business said.

Earlier during the day, RBI has raised concerns over unauthorised electronic trading platforms offering forex trading facilities to Indians.

The Central bank said it has noticed misleading advertisements of unauthorised electronic trading platforms (ETPs) offering forex trading facilities to Indian residents, including on social media platforms, search engines, Over The Top (OTT) platforms, gaming apps and the like.

Further, there have been reports of frauds committed by such unauthorised ETPs or portals and many residents losing money through such trading, RBI added

RBI said Indians can undertake forex transactions only with authorised persons and for permitted purposes, in terms of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!