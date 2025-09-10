Why Niva Bupa is a casualty of GST removal on individual health insurance
The abolition of GST may spur demand for individual health insurance premiums, but the impact on insurers' profitability varies substantially. Investors will be better off watching Niva’s response before taking a plunge.
Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co. Ltd faces Hobson’s choice after the goods and services tax (GST) rate changes on insurance: to remain competitive without raising premiums and sacrifice profit margin, or become uncompetitive by raising premiums and protect profit margin.