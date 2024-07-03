Niva Bupa IPO: Will investors overlook the competition to chase growth?
Summary
- Risks from existing competition and LIC’s potential entry into health insurance are well-known. But the growing coverage of the population under the Ayushman Bharat scheme is a bigger risk for the health insurance sector.
Two is better than one. That’s certainly true for India’s standalone health insurance (SAHI) sector, which currently has only one listed company, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co Ltd. The upcoming listing of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Co will provide another option to investors looking to participate in the SAHI growth story.