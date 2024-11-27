Niva Bupa to benefit from premium hike, lower expense ratio

H1FY25 profit after tax jumped to ₹59.5 crore from ₹27.6 crore a year ago as per International Financial Reporting Standards. A factor that aided profitability is better investment returns through prudent fund management. The annualized yield on investments rose to 7.5% from 7% as Niva Bupa focused on higher-duration investments. The rise in yield is sizeable given that it has no equity investments. This number is not expected to drop significantly ahead.