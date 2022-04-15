Shares of iron ore producer NMDC Ltd have risen nearly 26% so far in calendar year 2022, beating the 20% gain in the Nifty Metals index. One reason that NMDC’s investors are feeling upbeat is the several price hikes made by the company. Including the price hikes in April, NMDC has increased prices of fines and lumps by ₹1,100/tonne and ₹1,200/tonne respectively in CY22, taking their prices to ₹5,160/tonne and ₹6,100/tonne now. Thus, analysts expect NMDC’s earnings to improve after the December quarter (Q3FY22). Still, the full impact of these price hikes is expected to reflect in the current quarter (Q1FY23).

What’s more, the outlook on prices is bright. Siddharth Gadekar, analyst at Equirus Securities said, “Current ore prices are at a 32% discount to seaborne landed prices. Historically, this discount was at 15-20%. Assuming global iron ore prices stay where they are, it is likely that NMDC may take further price hikes."

View Full Image Securing position

Earlier this month, NMDC disclosed (provisional) physical performance for the year. The company ended FY22 on a strong note, with annual production and sales of 42.15 million tonne (MT) and 40.70MT. “This records the best ever annual physical performance for NMDC," said the company.

For this fiscal year, the target is higher. In a report on 12 April, analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “While NMDC has guided for 46MT iron ore production in FY23, we are building in production and sales of 45MT in our estimates. In addition, our price assumption is 10% lower compared with the current price, which leaves headroom for both price and volume expansion."

The brokerage’s sum-of-the-parts based target price for the NMDC stock stands at ₹220. In comparison, shares are trading at around ₹168 on NSE.

Despite its significant gain in CY22, NMDC’s shares are still 21% below the 52-week high of ₹213.20 seen on 12 May 2021.

The delay in commissioning its Nagarnar steel plant is a factor that has weighed on sentiments. NMDC will demerge the plant, which analysts believe would be a trigger for the stock.

“Demerger would improve the return ratios and enable the company to focus on the core mining business and NMDC would be supplying ~4.5MTPA of iron ore at arm’s length to the demerged steel plant once the plant ramps up to full capacity," said a report by Antique Stock Broking.