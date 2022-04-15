Price hikes make NMDC investors smile

Shares of iron ore producer NMDC Ltd have risen nearly 26% so far in calendar year 2022, beating the 20% gain in the Nifty Metals index. One reason that NMDC’s investors are feeling upbeat is the several price hikes made by the company. Including the price hikes in April, NMDC has increased prices of fines and lumps by ₹1,100/tonne and ₹1,200/tonne respectively in CY22, taking their prices to ₹5,160/tonne and ₹6,100/tonne now. Thus, analysts expect NMDC’s earnings to improve after the December quarter (Q3FY22). Still, the full impact of these price hikes is expected to reflect in the current quarter (Q1FY23).